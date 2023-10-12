Trenton Police Department’s next “Coffee with a Cop” to be held at Edward Jones

Local News October 12, 2023October 12, 2023 KTTN News
The Trenton Police Department has announced that the next “Coffee with a Cop” program will be held on October 18, 2023, from 8:00 a.m. to 10:00 a.m. at Ryan Tepen’s Office of Edward D. Jones, located at 1410 E. 9th Street, Suite C.

This program offers an opportunity for community members to introduce themselves and engage in conversations with the Trenton Police Department’s personnel. You are encouraged to attend and ask questions about the department, its special programs, or law enforcement in general.

Mark your calendars and join officers with the Trenton Police Department to spend time with police personnel and support a local business.

Any businesses or organizations interested in hosting a “Coffee with a Cop” or another “meet and greet” event should contact the Police Department at (660) – 359-5557

