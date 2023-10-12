Trenton Convention and Visitors Bureau renews contract with Amplify Creative, enters platinum partnership with Main Street Trenton

The Trenton Convention and Visitors Bureau on October 11 renewed a contract with Amplify Creative for social media and website management. Board Chairperson Megan Pester reported the cost is $416 per month.

The board decided to enter a platinum partnership with Main Street Trenton for $2,500 and to become a Genius Donor with the Highway 36 Heritage Alliance for $1,000. Lauren Dannar of Main Street Trenton presented information about Main Street Trenton sponsorship opportunities and discussed the Highway 36 Heritage Alliance.

A strategic planning meeting is scheduled for November to discuss a spending and marketing plan for the next three to five years. This meeting will not be open to the public. Invitations will be sent to community business sectors, organizations, and government entities to request their representation at the meeting.