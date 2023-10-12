Obituary & Services: Rose Marie (Bell) Smith

Rose Marie Smith, an 87-year-old Trenton, MO resident, passed away at 12:13 a.m. on Thursday, October 12, 2023, at Sunnyview Nursing Home in Trenton.

Memorial graveside services are scheduled for 11:00 a.m. on Monday, October 16, 2023, at Miller Cemetery in Denver, MO. Memorial donations may be made to Three Rivers Hospice and may be left with or mailed to Slater Neal Funeral Home in Trenton.

Rose Marie Smith was born on January 5, 1936, in Pattonsburg, MO, the eleventh of 13 children born to Claude Henderson and Esther Ellen (Powell) Bell. On June 14, 1952, she was united in marriage to Frank Dixion Smith in Pattonsburg, MO. He preceded her in death on May 31, 1993. She worked as a line leader at a cap sewing factory before joining Walmart. Rose was active with the V.F.W. Ladies Auxiliary and enjoyed bowling. In 2014, she moved to Trenton, where she became an active member of the Tenth Street Baptist Church.

Surviving relatives include her sons Bill Smith and Phillip Bell, both of Trenton; sisters June Ruff of Maysville, MO, and Shirley Knott of Coffey, MO; grandchildren Aubrey Burns and husband Frank of Red Oak, IA, Autumn Hoskins and husband Lonnie of Platte City, MO, Jay Bell and significant other Neile of Stanberry, MO, and Brandon Bell and wife Halley of Darlington, MO; and other special family members Michelle Lynch, Brittany Shockley and husband David, Sidney Lynch, Chandler Lynch, Kenzie Lynch, Kennedy Lamb, and Dillon Burns, Baker Shockley.

Those preceding her in death include her parents, husband, two sons, Charles Bell and David Smith, ten siblings, and companion Billy Rumans.