Obituary & Services: Betty D. (Dorland) Neill

Betty D. Neill passed away peacefully on October 3, 2023, at 11:40 p.m. in Princeton, Missouri, at the age of 99. She was born on September 14, 1924, in Mercer County to Ralph and Opal D. (Crawford) Dorland, the only daughter among five children.

Betty met her future husband, Hubert, at a young age when their families moved next to each other on neighboring farms. While Hubert was serving in the Army during WWII, Betty taught third grade at Cavanaugh School. Upon Hubert’s return, they were married on August 12, 1945, in Princeton, Missouri. They first lived in a small trailer while Hubert worked as a lineman. Later, they purchased a farm near Modena, where they resided until 1962. They then moved to Trenton, Missouri, where Hubert worked at Trenton Food. Subsequently, they bought a store and property in Brimson, Missouri. There, they made many friends, and Betty worked in the post office for a period. Many loved ones, including their grandchildren, spent enjoyable summers there. In 1999, they relocated to Trenton, where Hubert passed away in 2001.

A talented seamstress, quilter, baker (notably famous for her pies), gardener, and arts and crafts specialist, Betty relished teaching others and passing down her skills to the younger generations.

Betty is survived by a son, Ken W. Neill of Spickard, Missouri; grandchildren Aaron W. Neill of Lawrence, Kansas; Alan D. Neill of Phoenix, AZ; M. Brandon Neill of Arvada, CO; Bobbi S. Neill of Arvada, CO; Erin E. (Glen) Williams of Denver, CO; and Heather M. Neill of Denver, CO. She also leaves behind eight great-grandchildren, brother-in-law Edwin “Butch” (Lila) Neill of Trenton, MO, sister-in-law Marilyn Dorland of Osceola, IA, and numerous nieces and nephews.

She was preceded in death by her parents, Ralph and Opal D. Dorland; husband, Hubert D. Neill; son, Dennis D. (Faith Duncan) Neill; brothers, Max C. (Helen) Dorland, Clare J. Dorland, Maurice (Twilia) Dorland, and Merrill D. Dorland; and nieces, H. Maxine St John and L. Eileen (Norman) Bade.

Graveside services will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Sunday, October 15, 2023, at Salem Cemetery in Mill Grove, Missouri. Open visitation is set for Saturday, October 14, 2023, from 9:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m. at the Slater Neal Funeral Home in Trenton, Missouri.

Memorial donations can be made to the Alzheimer’s Association and may be left at or mailed to the funeral home.