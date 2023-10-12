Audio: Missouri Day Festival is packed with events from parades to dances, a baby show, car show and nearly 130 vendors

Activities begin in the Trenton Rock Barn area on October 20th for the Missouri Day Festival.

Vendors will be open from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. and will also be open on October 21st.

Trenton Area Chamber President Debbie Carman says almost 130 vendors are scheduled to be at this year’s event. They will be in the Rock Barn courtyard, pavilion, and flea market area.

She notes food vendors are limited, so everyone can make a profit. About 15 food vendors plan to attend. Most will be along the outer wall of the Rock Barn, and one will be in the flea market area.

The Grundy County Museum will have a display in the art building in the courtyard during the time the vendors are open. Museum Representative Barb Spencer says the exhibit will feature information on Grundy County pioneers Doctor William Preston Thompson and Levi Moore. This is because the Missouri Day Festival theme is “Honoring Grundy County Pioneers.”

MOPS and MOMSNEXT of Green Hills will hold a baby show as a fundraiser on October 20th. Registration will start at 5:15 p.m., and the show will be in the Rock Barn Pavilion at 6 p.m.

Children from anywhere can compete in six age groups from newborn to five years old. Children who are four and five years old will compete for the titles of Little Mister and Little Miss Missouri Days and will be on the MOPS and MOMSNEXT float in the Missouri Day Parade the next morning.

Baby Show Spokesperson Heidi Rice says a parent usually rides with each winner for Little Mister and Little Miss Missouri Days, and winners will wear crowns that the Trenton Area Chamber of Commerce provides.

The baby show registration fee is $10 per child. Rice explains that the money will help MOPS and MOMSNEXT achieve their goal of ensuring no mother feels like she has to be a mom alone.

MOPS meets at the First Assembly of God Church in Trenton twice a month during the school year. The group’s goal is to provide free childcare to the mothers who attend.

Saturday will start with a parade beginning at Main and Ninth Streets at 8:30 a.m.

Marching band competitions will be held at C. F. Russell Stadium and the Trenton High School gym throughout the day.

Vendors will be open in the Trenton Rock Barn area, and the Grundy County Museum will have a display in the art building of the Rock Barn courtyard from 9 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Trenton Area Chamber President Debbie Carman says there will be entertainment for children that Saturday, including inflatables.

A balloon artist will also be available from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m.

There will be gaming booths with some games for sale and some on display.

The Christian Motorcyclists Association will direct traffic on Oklahoma Avenue near the Rock Barn on October 21st. Carman reports the group will also have parking available at the Trenton Cinema for $5. Golf carts will shuttle visitors from their vehicles to the festival grounds.

The First Baptist Church of Trenton will also provide a shuttle bus from the church to the festival grounds from 10 a.m. to noon.

The Grundy County Museum campus in Downtown Trenton will also be open that Saturday from 1:30 p.m. to 4:30 p.m.

A Missouri Days Fall Colors Bus Tour will be offered at Crowder State Park from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m. Transportation will be provided, and the tour will stop at the Thompson House.

Dave Perryman and The Country Revue will perform at a Missouri Days Dance at the North 65 Center that evening. Doors will open at 6 p.m., and the dance will be from 7 p.m. to 10 p.m. Perryman has opened shows for Mickey Gilley, Johnny Lee, and George Jones, as well as other Nashville acts.

There will be raffle prizes, a 50/50 drawing, and a snack stand at the dance. Admission is $10 per person and $6 for children 10 years of age and younger.

The Trenton Elks Lodge will hold the Missouri Day Car Show, rain or shine, on October 22nd. Registration will be from 8 a.m. to 11:30 a.m.

There are 12 classes of vehicles with additional trophies awarded for Best of Show, Best Interior, and Best Paint. The entry fee is $25 per vehicle. The first 50 entries will receive a free t-shirt. T-shirts will also be for sale for $15. For more information on the Missouri Day Car Show on October 22nd, contact Vince Neal with the Elks at 660-635-0479.

The Grundy County Museum is expected to be open during the car show and until 4:30 p.m.