Santa will visit the Grundy County Museum in downtown Trenton next month, with a stopover planned on November 12th from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m.

The Grundy County Museum’s regular season will end on October 22nd. The museum is expected to open early that day and will be open during the Missouri Day Car Show, which has registration starting at 8 a.m. The museum will close at 4:30 p.m. that day.