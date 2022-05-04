Trenton Police Department’s “Cops-n-Bobbers” event set for June 4th

Reddit Share Pin Share Share WhatsApp 0 Shares

The Trenton Police Department will hold the 10th Annual Cops and Kids Fishing Event in June. Cops ’n’ Bobbers will be at the North Central Missouri College Barton Farm Campus on June 4th from 9 o’clock to noon.

The event is free. Lunch will be provided by CFM Insurance. Participating youth will be eligible for prizes.

Children younger than 11 years old must be accompanied by an adult. Youth 16 and older must have a Missouri fishing permit.

The Trenton Police Department is accepting donations to offset the cost of Cops ’n’ Bobbers. The Missouri Department of Conservation, NCMC Barton Farm Campus, and CFM Insurance cosponsor the June 4th event.