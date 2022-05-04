Latest Missouri Department of Natural Resources report shows no violations of drinking water regulations in Trenton

Reddit Share Pin Share Share WhatsApp 0 Shares

The Missouri Department of Natural Resources 2021 Annual Water Quality Report for Trenton Municipal Utilities shows no violations of drinking water regulations occurred in the calendar year of 2021.

For regulated contaminants, 90% of the water utility levels were less than .0257 parts per million per liter for copper and less than 5.98 parts per billion for lead. The action level for copper is 1.3 parts per million, and the action level for lead is 15 parts per billion. No sites were over the action level for copper, but one was over the action level for lead. The typical source of copper and lead is corrosion of household plumbing systems.

The water for TMU comes from the Thompson River as surface water.

The Annual Water Quality Report shows results regarding other regulated contaminants and optional monitoring of contaminants not required by the Environmental Protection Agency. There are also answers to questions about water contaminants.

A link to the full TMU 2021 Annual Water Quality Report can be found on the City of Trenton, Missouri Facebook page or by visiting this link.