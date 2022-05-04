Audio: Wright Memorial Hospital Foundation Virtual Charity Auction to begin May 4th

Reddit Share Pin Share Share WhatsApp 0 Shares

The Wright Memorial Hospital Foundation will host its Second Annual Virtual Charity Auction from May 4th through 16th. The auction will support the Oncology Nurse Navigator Program and the Foundation’s General Fund. The auction will include more than 100 items.

Foundation Spokesperson Dave Bain says each Wright Memorial Hospital department donated a themed basket, and almost all of those baskets are valued at more than $100. He notes funds for those baskets were donated by employees.

Mike Witten and MW Auctions will run the auction, and bids will be accepted only on the MW Auctions website.

Bain says bidders will have to register on that website.

Bain says that if someone registered previously, the website should remember that person.

Bidders can go to the website each day to check their bids. Bidders can also click a button on the website if they want to receive a text message or an email alert if they have been outbid on an item.

There will be a showing of items at the Walden Maintenance Building south of the Wright Memorial Hospital on May 16th from 4 to 6 p.m. Bain says Witten will end the auction that day with a soft close.

Items can be picked up at the maintenance building on May 18th. Items can be paid by credit card, cash, or check. Bain notes the Wright Memorial Hospital Foundation will release more information later on how to pick up items.

Some proceeds from the auction will help Oncology Nurse Navigator Ashley Ewing in assisting cancer patients. Bain says the Oncology Nurse Navigator Program started two years ago and helps with things like gas cards, overnight hotel stays, prescriptions and medications, and other supplies.

Other proceeds will go to the Wright Memorial Hospital Foundation’s General Fund.

Items donated for the auction will be accepted through May 15th. Items will be added to the MW Auctions website throughout the auction.

It is suggested that donated items have a minimum of $25.00 value. Anyone wanting to donate an item should contact Dave Bain at 660-654-0679 or Mike Witten at 660-654-2084.