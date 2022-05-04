Obituary & Services: Lendley Kate Sampsel

Reddit Share Pin Share Share WhatsApp 0 Shares

Lendley Kate Sampsel, age 16, a resident of Utica, Missouri, passed away on Monday, May 2, 2022, at Children’s Mercy Hospital, Kansas City, Missouri.

Lendley Kate Sampsel was born on June 6, 2005, at St. Luke’s Northland Hospital in Kansas City, Missouri. Our baby girl was welcomed to the world by her very excited momma, daddy, two big brothers, nana, and big cousin, Nicki. If you knew our Baby Kate, you know that she has always been the most genuine, caring, and kind-hearted soul and brightened the world everywhere she went. Lendley Kate has a love of animals and was always figuring out a way to bring home some new critter to add to her ever-growing petting zoo. The most recent was baby chicks that she and her friend, Kim, were so proud to attain and set up with food, water, and a warming light all on their own and in Lendley’s closet! Her thick chocolate lab, Annie Grace, was her sworn protector.

Lendley was the biggest advocate of treating people right. She has never shied away from standing up for victims of cruelty or rudeness. She always wanted everyone treated with respect and love.

Lendley’s best friend is her four-year-old baby cousin, Delaney Kay Ruth, otherwise known as “Laney Kay”. They were thick as thieves and loved to tease and provoke each other to no end. Laney Kay and her Yewe were always seeing what kind of trouble they could get into together, and Lendley made sure to teach her exactly how to get her way.

Lendley Kate was dealt an unfair hand that no 16-year-old girl should ever have to deal with, but our girl was a fighter. She made the best of every bad situation with a smile on her face. On May 2, 2022, Lendley Kate ultimately lost her battle due to medicine failing her. She is in the arms of her great-grandma Ruth who is spoiling her endlessly.

She is survived by her parents; Jason and Kristi, her two big brothers; Logan and Lincoln, her big cousin and her daughter; Nicki and Delaney; sister-in-law, Amanda; her nana, Kathy Anderson, grandma, Terri Sampsel, her Ninnie, and many, many uncles, aunts, and cousins who will never stop missing her. She was greeted in heaven with open arms by her great-grandma, Ruth, and grandpa, Darrell.

Lendley Kate Sampsel was the most loved girl on the planet and there is no doubt that if love could’ve saved you, baby, you would’ve lived forever.

Graveside services will be held at Anderson-Smith, Chillicothe, Missouri, on Friday, May 6, 2022, at 2:30 p.m. A scheduled visitation will be held at the Lindley Funeral Home, Chillicothe, Missouri, on Friday, May 6, 2022, from 12 noon until 2:00 p.m. Friends may call at the Lindley Funeral Home, Chillicothe, Missouri, on Thursday, May 5, 2022, from 12 noon until 7:00 p.m. Memorial contributions may be made to the Lendley Sampsel Memorial Fund and may be left at or mailed to Lindley Funeral Home, P.O. Box 47, Chillicothe, Missouri 64601.