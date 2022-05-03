Chillicothe woman charged with two counts of endangering the welfare of a child

Reddit Share Pin Share Share WhatsApp 0 Shares

A Chillicothe woman has been charged with two felony counts of first-degree endangering the welfare of a child after an alleged incident last week.

No bond was initially allowed for 31-year-old Sarah Kaye Davis. The court amended bond on May 3rd to own recognizance posting. She is to have no unsupervised contact with any person under the age of 18. Davis is also not to possess alcohol or any controlled substance without a valid prescription. The case was continued to May 4th.

Livingston County Sheriff Steve Cox reports a deputy observed a woman pushing a stroller with two children in the 300 block of South Washington. The deputy found the woman was allegedly intoxicated and taking the children to Walmart to meet a man she claimed to have met online. The deputy did not believe the children were being properly cared for, as it was 47 degrees outside, and they had traveled one and a half miles like this. The woman also reportedly attempted to drink vodka from two different bottles, allegedly even after being ordered not to do so.

Davis was arrested and taken to the Daviess DeKalb Regional Jail and the children were secured and released to a responsible family member.

(Sarah Kaye Davis booking photo courtesy Daviess-DeKalb Regional Jail)