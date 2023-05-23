Trenton Police Department reports sixteen nuisance incidents filed since April 26th

Share Pin Share Reddit Share WhatsApp 0 Shares

Sixteen nuisance incidents were filed in Trenton from April 26th to May 22nd. The Trenton Police Department reports 38 total incidents for the year so far. That is 40 less than the number reported from January through May 20th last year.

A nuisance summary shows the greatest number of complaints for this year including trash and debris with 23. There were 10 involving unregistered vehicles and five involving grass and weeds.

Twenty-three incidents are active, 12 have been cleared, and three have been prosecuted. There are two nuisance-related cases on the court docket.

