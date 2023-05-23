Trenton City Administrator’s report includes hail damage to police cars, asphalt sales and update on water main replacement project

Pin Share Reddit Share Share WhatsApp 0 Shares

Among topics in a report to the Trenton City Council, City Administrator Ron Urton said the police cars received over $10,000 in damage from the hail storm of May 6th. Chief Rex Ross told the council the cars are being scheduled for repairs.

Urton also reported an insurance adjuster is to look at hail damage to the roof of a chemical building at the water treatment plant.

Urton said fire engine ten was back in service following repairs.

Asphalt sales so far are over 5,500. The city sells asphalt to the Missouri Department of Transportation and contractors. He noted street crews are preparing recently-milled streets for a base layer of asphalt. One of them is East 10th Street.

There’s a pre-construction meeting on May 31st regarding the 10th and Oklahoma water main replacement project. A bid opening is June 1st for a contractor to remove and haul the lime sludge from the water plant.

The contractor has completed work at the TMU warehouse building which will be used for indoor storage of vehicles and equipment.

Related