Trenton Area Chamber of Commerce will not renew license office contract; license office to close on May 31st

A long-standing business relationship in Trenton will be ending soon.

The Trenton Area Chamber of Commerce Board of Directors announced it will not renew the license office contract. The Missouri Department of Revenue license office has been co-located with the Trenton Area Chamber of Commerce for more than 40 years. The license fee office, currently in Eastgate Shopping Center, will close as of 4:30 pm on Wednesday, May 31st.

The Missouri Department of Revenue was accepting bids this month for the operation of the license office in Grundy County. The chamber board made the decision not to apply for another five-year contract. In a prepared statement, the chamber board indicated this was not an easy decision; but one that board members felt was best at this time.

The statement added the Trenton Chamber of Commerce and license office expresses appreciation to the many patrons and employees who supported them throughout the many years of service.

The statement can be viewed on the Trenton Area Chamber of Commerce website, along with a list of the chamber board members. Those with questions about closing the Trenton license fee office are invited to contact a member of the chamber board.

For the bulk of the years, the license office was in the Chamber of Commerce building at 617 Main. The building and other businesses burned in a February 2019 fire. The chamber and license office opened temporarily in the Tara Walker law office near the 9th Street bridge. The chamber and license office moved to the current location in the Eastgate Shopping Center, opening there on November 30th, of 2020.

The Trenton Area Chamber of Commerce will remain in operation as usual at 1846 East 9th Street.

State license offices are open in area counties including locations in Princeton, Chillicothe, Gallatin, Bethany, and Milan. Revenues to operate the license fee offices come from processing fees on each transaction. Those fees are subject to legislative changes.

