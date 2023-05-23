Livingston County 4-H and FFA Fair to include Truck and Tractor Pull

Share Pin Share Reddit Share WhatsApp 0 Shares

The Livingston County 4-H and FFA Fair in July will include a Truck and Tractor Pull.

The pull will be held at the Livingston County Fairgrounds located on the Litton Ag Science Center campus in Chillicothe on July 7th at 6:30. Two tracks and two sleds will be run.

Admission will be $20.00, Children 10 years old and younger will be admitted free. Handicapped parking will be available at the Jenkins Expo Center.

More information on the truck and tractor pull on July 7th can be obtained by calling 660-247-0354 or 660-247-2636.

The Livingston County 4-H and FFA Fair schedule include events from July 5th through 14th.

Related