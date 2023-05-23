Chillicothe man faces multiple assault charges in Grundy County

Share Pin Share Reddit Share WhatsApp 0 Shares

A Chillicothe man faces assault charges in Grundy County after he allegedly injured two individuals in March.

The Grundy County Sheriff’s Department reports 49-year-old Jody Wayne Johnson was arrested in Christian County on May 20th and was to be returned to Grundy County on May 23rd.

Johnson has been charged with the felonies of second-degree attempted assault, third-degree assault, and third-degree domestic assault. No bond is allowed. Special conditions include North Missouri Court Services and not having contact with the alleged victims. He is scheduled for the Associate Division of Grundy County Circuit Court on June 13th.

Johnson is accused of attempting to cause physical injury to the two individuals by displaying a knife in a threatening manner and stating he was going to kill them. He is accused of causing physical injury to one person by punching him and to the other person by pushing and punching her. One person was considered a domestic victim in that she and Johnson had a child in common.

Johnson was convicted in the State of Arizona in February 2000 of two counts of aggravated assault on a law enforcement officer and in November 2000 of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon.

Related