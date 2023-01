WhatsApp Share Reddit Share Pin Share 0 Shares

The Trenton Middle School Spelling Bee will be held on January 12th.

The event will begin in the performing arts center with the fifth grade at 8:30 am. The seventh grade will start at 9:30 am, the eighth grade at 1 pm, and the sixth grade at 2 pm.

Family and friends are invited on January 12th, but, should check into the TMS office.

Related