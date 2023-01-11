Spickard Board of Aldermen accept resignation

Pin Reddit Share Share Share WhatsApp 0 Shares

The Spickard Board of Aldermen accepted the resignation of City Clerk Amy Chapman on January 9th. She agreed to stay on until a new clerk can be hired and trained.

A motion was approved to advertise for a new city clerk. The position will be open until filled. The city clerk’s position is approximately 20 hours per week with pay based on experience. Applications can be submitted to Spickard City Hall at 303 Jefferson.

The Spickard Board of Aldermen will hold an election on April 4th. Chapman reports no one filed for the mayor or two board positions, and there will have to be write-in votes.

Those with expiring terms are Mayor Alan Tharp and board members Tanja Younger and Daniel Chapman.

