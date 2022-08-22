Trenton man to be returned to the Missouri Department of Corrections, Spickard man charged with unlawful use of a weapon

Reddit Share Pin Share Share WhatsApp 0 Shares

A Trenton resident, 47-year-old Patrick Oyler, was to be returned to the Department of Corrections following his arrest Friday on a probation and parole warrant.

Oyler was accused of violations that included alleged failure to notify his probation and parole officer regarding the status of employment, Oyler also is accused of violating reporting directives on multiple occasions from May 16th through August 3rd. In February of 2019, Oyler received a prison sentence after pleading guilty to a Grundy County charge of criminal non-support.

A rural Spickard man, 26-year-old Nicholas Kyle Pemberton, has been charged with a misdemeanor unlawful use of a weapon. Last Thursday, August 18, Pemberton was accused of handling a 12 gauge shotgun in a negligent manner that it was discharged into the ground at the junction of Routes Y and B. He was accused at the time of being intoxicated. Pemberton was arrested by a Grundy County sheriff’s deputy and a highway patrolman. Bond is $1,000 cash with Pemberton scheduled for August 23 in the Associate Division of the Grundy County Circuit Court.