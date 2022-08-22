Obituary & Services: Ronald Dollins

Reddit Share Pin Share Share WhatsApp 0 Shares

Ronald Dollins, 79, of Unionville, Missouri, passed away suddenly in Columbia, Missouri, on Wednesday, August 17, 2022.

Ronald Lee Dollins was born in Grandview, Missouri, on June 30, 1943, the son of Vincent Cecil and Betty Jean (Vest) Dollins. He graduated from William Chrisman High School in Independence and enlisted in the United States Navy where he served as an MM2 (officer) from 1962 until 1967. Ronald married Alice “Camilla” Womack in Independence on April 12, 1968. He attended college at Central Missouri State University and then taught industrial arts and math at schools in Independence and Elkridge, Minnesota. Ronald retired from teaching and took a job as an engineer for Boeing in Seattle, Washington, where he worked for eight years, taking early disability retirement.

The family later moved to Missouri. Ronald liked to camp and travel. He especially liked to travel with grandkids, using the opportunity to teach them along the way. They would often take long trips to see the country. He loved to do anything for the grandkids from traveling to helping them set up a produce stand along the highway. Ronald loved his dogs, especially his golden retriever friend Yancy.

Ronald is survived by his daughter, Jessica (Robert) Goodyear, of Unionville, Missouri, and a son, Jason (Tara) Dollins of Grain Valley, Missouri. His grandchildren are Alexandra Fowler, Michael Fowler, Daren Goodyear, Timothy Goodyear, Krissala Goodyear, Isabella Goodyear, Kirstiah Goodyear, Mark Dollins, and Vincent Dollins. He is also survived by a sister, Janet Burns of Minnesota, and his nephew and niece Tad and Heidi Burns.

Ronald was preceded in death by his parents, his wife, who passed away November 1, 2019, a grandson, Wyatt Dollins, and a brother, Randy Dollins.

Funeral Services for Ronald Dollins will be at Playle & Collins Family Funeral Home in Unionville at 11:00 am on Thursday, August 25, 2022, with visitation one hour prior to the service. Burial with military honors will be at 2:00 pm at Jacksonville Veterans Cemetery in Jacksonville, Missouri.

Memorials may be made payable to St. Jude’s Children’s Hospital and entrusted with Playle and Collins Family Funeral Home, 709 S. 27th St., Unionville, MO 63565.