Obituary & Services: Maxine “Blondie” Miles

Obituaries August 22, 2022 KTTN News
Obituary and Services Graphic
Share
Tweet
Reddit
Share
Pin
Share
Share
WhatsApp
0 Shares

Maxine “Blondie” Miles, 98, Gilman City, MO passed away Friday, August 19, 2022, at Harrison County Community Hospital with family by her side.

Maxine was born on November 26, 1923, the daughter of Samuel Ellis and Bertha Maxine (Magee) Funderburg. She accepted Christ at an early age.

She worked at Pattonsburg Cap Factory and Lamberts Cap Factory for several years and she also worked the farm with her husband.

Maxine married Forest P. “Buck” Miles at the Harrison County Court House on August 16, 1940. They lived and farmed in the Bethany area for 60 years together and Maxine still lived on the farm.

She was preceded in death by her husband; son, Marvin D. “Butch” Miles; daughter, Lois Jean Hager; son-in-law, Carl Cox, and a great-great-granddaughter, Madison Lynn Miles.

Maxine is survived by her son, Charles (Doris) Miles, Bethany, MO; daughter, Nancy Louise Cox, Orem, UT; daughter-in-law, Sharon Miles, Gilman City, MO; son-in-law, Robert Hager, St. Joseph, MO; 11 grandchildren; 19 great-grandchildren; 14 great-great-grandchildren and many nieces and nephews.

Funeral Services will be held at 11:00 a.m. Thursday, August 25 at Roberson Funeral Home, Bethany, MO. Burial will follow in Prairie Chapel Cemetery, Bethany, MO. The family will receive friends from 10:00-11:00 a.m. Thursday at the funeral home. Memorials may be made to the Prairie Chapel Cemetery and/or the Harrison County Cancer Transportation Fund in care of Roberson Funeral Home, P.O. Box 46, Bethany, MO 64424.

Post Views: 58
Share
Tweet
Reddit
Share
Pin
Share
Share
WhatsApp
0 Shares

Sharing

Avatar

http://www.kttn.com

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.