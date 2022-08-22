Obituary & Services: Maxine “Blondie” Miles

Reddit Share Pin Share Share WhatsApp 0 Shares

Maxine “Blondie” Miles, 98, Gilman City, MO passed away Friday, August 19, 2022, at Harrison County Community Hospital with family by her side.

Maxine was born on November 26, 1923, the daughter of Samuel Ellis and Bertha Maxine (Magee) Funderburg. She accepted Christ at an early age.

She worked at Pattonsburg Cap Factory and Lamberts Cap Factory for several years and she also worked the farm with her husband.

Maxine married Forest P. “Buck” Miles at the Harrison County Court House on August 16, 1940. They lived and farmed in the Bethany area for 60 years together and Maxine still lived on the farm.

She was preceded in death by her husband; son, Marvin D. “Butch” Miles; daughter, Lois Jean Hager; son-in-law, Carl Cox, and a great-great-granddaughter, Madison Lynn Miles.

Maxine is survived by her son, Charles (Doris) Miles, Bethany, MO; daughter, Nancy Louise Cox, Orem, UT; daughter-in-law, Sharon Miles, Gilman City, MO; son-in-law, Robert Hager, St. Joseph, MO; 11 grandchildren; 19 great-grandchildren; 14 great-great-grandchildren and many nieces and nephews.

Funeral Services will be held at 11:00 a.m. Thursday, August 25 at Roberson Funeral Home, Bethany, MO. Burial will follow in Prairie Chapel Cemetery, Bethany, MO. The family will receive friends from 10:00-11:00 a.m. Thursday at the funeral home. Memorials may be made to the Prairie Chapel Cemetery and/or the Harrison County Cancer Transportation Fund in care of Roberson Funeral Home, P.O. Box 46, Bethany, MO 64424.