Obituary & Services: Alice Ruth Rhea

Alice Ruth Rhea, 98, of Mt. Moriah, MO passed away peacefully in her sleep at Orilla’s Way, Grant City, MO on Wednesday, July 27, 2022.

She was born to William Ernest and Eva May (Hammond) King on May 19, 1924, in Harrison County, MO.

Alice attended Hickory Country School #100 and Mt. Moriah School, graduating in 1942. On January 20, 1943, she married James Craig Rhea before he shipped off to war. To this 40-year union were born, James Craig, John William, Sheree Jane, and Sheryl Jeanne. They lived all their lives in Mt. Moriah until the last four years when Alice resided at Orilla’s Way. They owned and operated Rhea TV and Hardware store and Rhea Sound System where they attended several local fairs and sold sno-cones for many years. Alice also worked as a postmaster in Mt. Moriah for several years.

She loved to have her grandkids come and stay with her at any time. Her door was always open! She was a lifetime member of the Mt. Moriah Baptist Church and had a great love for the Lord.

Alice will be missed by the staff of Orilla’s Way in Grant City, many friends, and her family.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Craig Rhea; son, John Rhea; daughter-in-law, Dianne Rhea; her parents; brother, Darold King and sisters, Naomi Wilson, Mary Jo Jennings, Vaunita Donelson, and Jeannine Puckett.

Alice is survived by a sister, Frances Foltz, Bethany, MO; children, James Rhea, Appleton City, MO, Jane Fordyce, Ridgeway, MO, and Jeanne (Dwight) Hamilton, Mt. Moriah, MO; grandchildren, Darren (Shari) Rhea, Cassville, MO, Tera Rhea, Appleton City, MO, Julie Rhea (Les) Chillicothe, MO, John (Becky) Rhea, Maysville, MO, Justin Rhea, Mt. Moriah, MO, Matt Fordyce (Jessie), Mt. Moriah, MO, Lori Fordyce (Luke), Hiawatha, KS, Joe (Holli) Hamilton, Bethany, MO, Coleah (Tony) Brune, Washington, MO, Andy (Dominique) Hamilton, Mt. Moriah, MO; great grandchildren, Kyle, Kris, Kaleigh, Brennan, Connor, Jaron, Eli, Evan, Emma, Kole, Dominique, Presleigh, Leyton, Amaris, Elly, Owen, Graham, Brooks, Patrick, Alison, Autumn, Jacob; and great-great grandchildren, Tillie, Hadley, Alex, A.J., Asher, Kinzley, Kiley, Noah, and Rhylan.

Alice has been cremated under the direction of Roberson Funeral Home, Bethany, MO.

The family will hold a Memorial Service at 1:00 p.m. Saturday, August 27 at the Mt. Moriah Baptist Church, Mt. Moriah, MO. Inurnment will be held at a later date. The family will receive friends from 12:00-1:00 p.m. Saturday at the church. Memorials may be made to the Mt. Moriah Baptist Church in care of Roberson Funeral Home, P.O. Box 46, Bethany, MO 64424.