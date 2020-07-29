Trenton man pleads guilty to assault and harassment

A Trenton resident has pleaded guilty to misdemeanor charges stemming from an incident May 16th in the parking lot of First Assembly of God Church in Trenton.

Thirty year old Arron Franklin Waldrep pleaded guilty to assault in the fourth degree and to a charge of harassment in the second degree. One other count was dismissed by the prosecution. For each of the remaining counts, imposition of sentence was suspended and Waldrep was placed on one year probation along with special conditions requested by the court.

Among other cases in Associate Division of Grundy County Circuit Court, Justin W. Ishmael – with an address of Agency, Missouri, pleaded guilty on four counts and was fined.

Ishmael received fines adding up to $351.50 and was assessed court costs for each count. Stemming from a traffic stop in Grundy County on June 18th, Ishmael entering pleas to an amended charge of defective equipment, driving a motorcycle when his license was not valid for such operation, failure to register a motor vehicle, and no proof of insurance.

Reddit Share Pin Share 0 Shares