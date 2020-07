The Daviess County Sheriff’s Office is asking community members who have storage units to check to ensure they have not been tampered with and are secure. The office has received reports of multiple break-ins occurring to storage units.

Anyone who discovers a storage unit has been tampered with is asked to not touch anything and contact the Daviess County Sheriff’s Office.

Anyone with information on the break-ins is asked to contact Deputy Dalton Youtsey at 660-663-2031.

