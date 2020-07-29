North Central Missouri Fair officials announce winners of rabbit and poultry shows

Results have been released from the rabbit and poultry/fowl shows at the North Central Missouri Fair in Trenton.

There were 39 entries among nine exhibitors for the Rabbit Show.

The grand champion of the Rabbit Show was a Holland Lop shown by Robyn Snuffer of Gilman City. The reserve champion was a New Zealand shown by Anna Hines of Hale.

Snuffer had the best four class rabbit. A Mini Lop shown by Caitlynn Chalfant of Gilman City was named the reserve four class rabbit.

A New Zealand shown by Hines was named best six class rabbit, and a California shown by Hines was the reserve six class rabbit.

Senior showmanship went to Snuffer, and junior showmanship went to Caitlynn Chalfant.

Malory Chalfant and Emmasue Jacobs were the two Pee Wee Rabbit Show exhibitors.

There were 19 entries shown by four exhibitors for the Poultry/Fowl Show at the North Central Missouri Fair.

The grand champion of the Poultry/Fowl Show was a Quail D’Anver Bantam Hen shown by Abby Smith of Braymer. The reserve champion was a Barred Rock Bantam Cock shown by Abby Smith.

Entries by Abby Smith were also named the champion and reserve champion bantam.

The champion large fowl was a Jersey Giant Standard Pullet shown by Lance Jacobs of Eagleville. The reserve champion was an Americana Standard Pullet shown by Addison George of Chillicothe.

Abby Smith received senior showmanship, and Jacob Smith received junior showmanship.

Lydia Smith was the only Pee Wee Poultry/Fowl Show exhibitor.

Reddit Share Pin Share 0 Shares