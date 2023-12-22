Trenton man injured after Freightliner crashes into creek

In a recent accident on Highway W, three miles south of Highway 6 and four miles southwest of Trenton, Missouri, a mishap occurred involving a 2006 Freightliner M2.

The accident happened on December 21, 2023, at approximately 5:50 p.m. According to reports from the Missouri State Highway Patrol, the truck was heading northbound when it veered off the east side of the road, colliding with a guardrail. After striking the guardrail, the vehicle overturned, coming to a stop on its passenger side, partially in Wolf Creek.

The driver of the Freightliner, identified as Randall K. Romesburg, a 67-year-old man from Trenton, Missouri, suffered moderate injuries in the accident. Fortunately, he was wearing his seat belt at the time of the crash. Romesburg was transported by private vehicle to Wright Memorial Hospital in Trenton for treatment.

The accident caused total damage to the Freightliner M2, necessitating its removal by Brotherton Truck & Trailer Repair of Chillicothe.

The Missouri State Highway Patrol was assisted at the scene by Trooper J.C. Acree.