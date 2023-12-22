Maywood teen injured in Highway 61 crash in Marion County

Accident-Crash graphic
On December 22, 2023, at approximately 2:02 p.m., a two-vehicle accident occurred on Highway 61 near Taylor, Missouri. According to the Missouri State Highway Patrol, the collision involved a 2000 Ford F250 and a 2020 Hyundai Santa Fe.

The Ford F250, driven by 19-year-old Levi D. Breault of Maywood, Missouri, lost control on the roadway. The truck subsequently struck the Hyundai Santa Fe, driven by 85-year-old Gerold C. Bean of Palmyra, Missouri, before running into a concrete bridge and overturning.

Levi D. Breault sustained minor injuries in the accident. He was wearing his seat belt at the time of the crash. Breault was transported by private vehicle to Hannibal Regional Hospital for treatment. Gerold C. Bean, also wearing his seat belt, escaped without injuries.

The Ford F250 suffered moderate damage and was towed from the scene by Robert’s Garage. The Hyundai Santa Fe incurred minor damage but was driven away from the scene by the owner.

The Missouri State Highway Patrol, assisted by Corporal Tappendorf, the Palmyra Fire Department, and the Marion County Ambulance, responded to the incident.

