The Grundy County Sheriff reports the arrest of a Trenton man on Monday on a misdemeanor charge of first-degree sexual misconduct – first offense.

Bond for 44-year-old Jason Lee Lovett was set at $1,500 and he is scheduled for the Associate Division of circuit court March 26th.

Court documents accuse Lovett of exposing his genitals under circumstances he knew would likely to cause affront or alarm.