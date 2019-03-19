Custodian at THS, Graham McVay, finalist for Custodian of the Year

A Trenton High School custodian has been named as a finalist in Cintas’s nationwide Custodian of the Year competition.

Graham McVay is one of 10 competing for a $5,000 cash prize along with $5,000 in Cintas and Rubbermaid products and services for the school. He is the only finalist from Missouri.

McVay has been a custodian at THS for 31 years and has developed a routine to keep the school clean throughout the day, shares kind words with students, and knows students by name.

The Custodian of the Year Contest is open to custodians of educational facilities from elementary through college.

Voting closes the night of April 19th at 11:59 with voting taking place on the Cintas website. CLICK HERE to cast your vote.