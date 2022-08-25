Trenton High School coaches speak at Trenton Rotary Club meeting

Reddit Share Pin Share Share WhatsApp 0 Shares

Trenton High School fall sports coaches spoke at the Trenton Rotary Club meeting August 25th.

Girls Golf Coach Travis Mullenix said there are five girls for the squad. There are two returning players and three new players. The team is scheduled to start its season August 30th with a home meet against Brookfield.

Girls Softball Coach Madi Stillwell said there were 21 girls on the team, and there are no seniors. Stillwell called the team “versatile,” with girls being able to play the infield and outfield. Two of the team’s three pitchers are returning players. The team is scheduled to begin its season August 26th and 27th in the Cameron tournament.

Girls Volleyball Coach Brad Ewald reported he has 26 team members, and that includes six seniors and 11 juniors. Two of the players were all-district honorees a year ago: Ava Simpson and Mackenzie Epperson. The team finished second in the district last year and hopes to win a district title this year. The team is scheduled to open its season August 29th and has its first four matches at home.

Football Coach Kevin Hixon is starting his fourth year at THS. He noted the seniors on this year’s team were freshmen when he began coaching there. There are 40 boys on the team, and that includes seniors Sam Gibson, Coleman Griffin, and Tucker Otto, who earned post-season honors last year. Hixon said the team had a good showing at the jamboree in Carrollton and is anxious to get the season started. The first game is scheduled at Brookfield August 26th.

During the business meeting, sign-up sheets were passed around for the Rotary Fish Fry September 10th. Members were asked to donate an item for the silent auction, which will be held in connection with the meal.