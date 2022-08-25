Retirement of Gallatin Police Chief Mark Richards could lead to dissolution of Gallatin Police Department

Reddit Share Pin Share Share WhatsApp 0 Shares

The Gallatin Board of Aldermen discussed the police department on August 22nd following Police Chief Mark Richards providing his official retirement letter. In a closed session, the board accepted the official date of his retirement as January 2nd. Richards reported his 23rd-anniversary date with Gallatin would have been January 28th.

City Administrator Lance Rains discussed the reasons the board is considering a contract with the Daviess County Sheriff’s Office for police coverage for Gallatin, which would ultimately dissolve the Gallatin Police Department.

The public raised concerns and questions about the possible contract. Rains said if the contract is accepted by the board, the city would have police coverage by two deputies, except for city ordinance violations and dog-related calls. He noted that, if the board pursues the contract, a code violation official would need to be hired to continue to address things like mowing issues and abandoned vehicles within city limits. The code enforcement position would be part-time and involve a memorandum of understanding with the Green Hills Regional Planning Commission, Hamilton, and a few other cities.

The board approved two ordinances.

One set tax levy rates for property taxes for 2022. City Clerk Hattie Rains reports they are $.6438 for the general fund, $.229 for parks and recreation, and $.02 for the band fund. The rates are the same as the previous year.

Another ordinance authorized entering into a contract with John W. Gillum, CPA, LLC for audit services. The price is $14,255 for the fiscal year ending 2022.

No action was taken on an ordinance that would amend the city code relating to utilities by amending sections involving deposits and joint liability for bills. The board requested more input from Attorney Robert Cowherd.

The matter was discussed at the last meeting. The discussion involved increasing the commercial deposit for large commercial customers to $600, any customer who has reapplied for utilities and has any outstanding delinquent bills from any prior utility service with the city will have a higher deposit of $450 for residential or small commercial and $750 for large commercial, and adding electric service along with the water and sewerage services that are liable to the occupant and owner of said premises.

The board discussed a residential request for a sewer adjustment due to watering a garden. Board President Dan McCann moved to reject garden watering and sewer adjustment requests, but the motion died for lack of a second.

The board decided a detailed policy needed to be drafted and approved regarding various uses of water that did not involve sewer collection and possible adjustments allowed. The residential request presented was not approved at that time.

Mayor Barbara Ballew opened the request for qualification bids for the water system Missouri Department of Natural Resources American Rescue Plan Act Grant funds. The amount of the grant, if approved, is $5,055,000, and it is to be used to replace water lines, hydrants, and valves.

The board approved the request for qualifications from AllState Consultants due to the company’s familiarity with Gallatin. Others submitting requests for qualifications were Gredell Engineering Resources, Incorporated and DuBois Consultants.

Due to the contractual relationship between the Friends of Gallatin and the Gallatin Board of Aldermen, the selling of the Cupola Building approved by the Friends of Gallatin Board needed to be accepted by the Gallatin Board of Aldermen.

The board accepted the selling of the Cupola Building from the Friends of Gallatin to another organization, the Friends of Gallatin—Downtown Improvement, for $1.

A bid was accepted from Jacob Troyer for $23,803 for the old fire station ceiling and shop walls remodel.

A change order was approved for the additional purchase of a force main plug valve addition for $892 for the wastewater treatment facility clarifier replacement.

Public Works Director Mark Morey reported the electric crew completed the pole replacement behind Dollar Tree on August 22nd. He said a semi-truck hit the pole and broke it before unloading products. The underground electric service to Casey’s had to be disconnected to complete the pole replacement.

Morey reported a street issue on South Market was almost complete. An open cavity from the old MFA scales was filled with concrete. Crews were waiting for the concrete to set up. Hot mix was to be laid to complete the repairs.

Morey said the chipper was still not repaired due to the new parts not working correctly and replacement parts taking a while to be shipped. He noted that there is only one parts supplier for the specific items. He hoped to get the parts in and the chipper working to be able to do a few chip/seal projects this summer and fall.

Morey will contact Craig Gannon to schedule his official start date for the position of street laborer.

City Administrator Rains will advertise the position of city clerk due to the resignation of City Clerk Rains. The city clerk says the resignation’s effective date is to be determined, but the city has started the hiring process.

There was a discussion on the water rate for Public Water Supply District Number 2. City Administrator Rains is working on the calculations and will provide them at the next board meeting.

He reported the paint on the sewer plant clarifier was sent off for testing. A change order will be presented at the next meeting to extend the completion date for the sewer plant clarifier replacement.

The Community Development Block Grant street project is moving forward. The notice of the finding of no significant impact and notice of intent to request a release of funds were to be published in the paper this week. Rains said advertising and collecting bids for the contractors is the next step in the process. He hopes to have a contractor laying new streets in October.

Rains announced the Friends of Gallatin—Downtown Improvement is considering ideas for the city-owned empty lot on North Main Street.

Police Chief Mark Richards provided an incident report list dated August 22nd. It included two welfare checks, two harassment incidents, and two thefts as well as other incidents. He also reported on code issues.

Jackie Spainhower introduced herself as the North Central Missouri Business Facilitator and presented pamphlets highlighting what types of assistance she can provide to businesses. She emphasized she cannot actively seek businesses to help, but business owners can reach out to her if they would like assistance. She left extra pamphlets, which were to be available at the Gallatin City Hall for business owners to pick up.