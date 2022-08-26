Department of Economic Development awards funding to area communities through Community Development Block Grant Program

Reddit Share Pin Share Share WhatsApp 0 Shares

The Department of Economic Development announced August 26th that it will award more than $17 million to 40 communities through its Community Development Block Grant Program to assist with improvement projects. A few area cities are award recipients.

The City of Gallatin will receive $500,000 to overlay seven streets in disrepair due in part to major rain events.

The City of Cameron will receive $500,000 to fully replace parts of Harris Street and install storm sewer at the planned connection point provided by a previous city project.

The City of Bevier will receive $500,000 to make drainage improvements to repair its deteriorated drainage system, which has caused flooding.

The City of Kirksville will receive $500,000 to address narrow and thinly-paved roads that are deteriorating due to stormwater runoff and open ditches that lead to flooding. The city will also install ADA-compliant intersections.

The City of Lancaster will receive $155,340 for a project that will include the demolition of nine residential and five commercial properties.

CDBG programs are designed to support the wellbeing of Missouri communities and create greater capacity for growth. Grants are available in different categories and can be used for various community development initiatives.