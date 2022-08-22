Trenton Downtown Improvement Association topic Rotary meeting

Reddit Share Pin Share Share WhatsApp 0 Shares

The Trenton Downtown Improvement Association was the topic of a program presented at the Thursday, Aug. 18 meeting of the Trenton Rotary Club, held at the BTC Bank community room. Michael Ormsby presided at the meeting, Dan Wilford gave the prayer, Steve Taylor served as sergeant at arms and John Anthony was the program chairman.

E’Lisha Gass, who was named the new TDIA director in May, gave a short history of the TDIA, which was organized 31 years ago by business owners in an effort to make improvements in the downtown area. The group currently uses the Main Street model in its operations, with the focus being on long-term improvement of the downtown area. Mrs. Gass said there are four committees responsible for various aspects of “Main Street Trenton,” including the organizational committee, which handles finances and administration; economic vitality, which works to attract new businesses and works with current businesses; design, which concentrates on efforts to make the downtown area look more attractive; and promotion, which plans events in the downtown area with an eye on “economic stimulus.”

Several downtown events have been implemented in the past few years, including “Merchants on Main,” which serves as an incubator for potential new businesses; a spring/fall wine walk; and a chalk art event, which this year is being included in the Five Points Festival being held Aug. 27. Other events are also planned that day, with the festival taking place from 9 am to 1 pm. A beer stroll is planned for Sept. 24.

She also talked about an online scavenger hunt, which will start on Labor Day weekend and is designed for individuals to learn about the downtown area, including past and present businesses, their owners, etc. More information will be made available later.

Mrs. Gass said the organization is always looking for individuals to help with events as well as funding for activities. She said businesses and individuals have been generous in their support and grants have been written to fund a number of events and downtown improvements. She noted that surrounding communities have specific funding mechanisms for economic development and it is hoped that one can be implemented for the downtown efforts as well.

During the business meeting, sign-up sheets were passed around for the Sept. 10 fish fry, which is being held at the Rock Barn. In-person dining will be available as well as take-out meals. There will also be a silent auction, with all funds being used by the club for its annual Rotary Foundation contribution.

The Missouri Day Parade Committee also gave a brief report on its meeting and announced it will be meeting again on Thursday, Sept. 1 at 4 pm at Preferred Family Healthcare.

The program for the Aug. 25 Rotary meeting will be presented by the Trenton High School fall sports coaches with Chris Hoffman as program chairman.