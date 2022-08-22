Missouri State Fair Sale of Champions auction results

Reddit Share Pin Share Share WhatsApp 0 Shares

The Missouri State Fair celebrated Youth in Agriculture on Saturday, Aug. 20. The annual Sale of Champions highlighted the day, breaking numerous records from previous sales raising a total of $256,825 for Youth in Agriculture.

The Grand Champion Steer was exhibited by Mikaela Rojas of New Boston. Mikaela is the daughter of Bryon and Alicia Rojas and is a member of the Shelby 4-H Club. Her 1,310-pound crossbred steer sold for $12,500 and was purchased by Edward Jones. Additional funds for the Grand Champion Steer were also contributed by Youth in Agriculture and hometown supporters resulting in a total record-breaking sale value of $33,945.79.

The Grand Champion Barrow was exhibited by Wyatt Copenhaver of Lexington. Wyatt is the son of Chad and Hannah Copenhaver and is a member of the 40-Ville 4-H Club. His 273-pound dark crossbred hog was purchased for $9,000 by a group of University of Missouri buyers – CAFNR Animal Science, CAFNR Alumni, Alpha Gamma Rho, Block, and Bridle, and Independent Aggies. Additional funds were also contributed by Youth in Agriculture and hometown supporters resulting in a record-breaking total sale value of $34,695.79.

Preslie Strader, of Salem, exhibited the Grand Champion Market Lamb. Preslie is the daughter of Willie and Stephanie Strader and is a member of the Salem FFA Chapter. Her natural-colored lamb weighed 147 pounds and was purchased for $7,000 by Heimer & Associates, Ribus Inc., Missouri Sheep Producers, along with additional funds from Youth in Agriculture and hometown supporters. The record-breaking total sale value of the Grand Champion Lamb was $21,959.55.

The Grand Champion Meat Goat was exhibited by Ty Murphy of Houstonia. Ty is the son of Brent and DeEtta Murphy and is a member of the Kennedy 4-H Club. His goat weighed 85 pounds and was purchased for $4,500 by CFM Insurance. Additional funds were also contributed by Youth in Agriculture and hometown supporters resulting in a record-breaking total sale value of $15,824.16.

The Grand Champion Pen of Chickens was exhibited by Blake Gates, of Cairo. Blake is the son of Brian and Peggy Gates and is a member of the Neighborly Community 4-H Club. His broilers weighed an average of 6.1 pounds and were purchased by the Grain Belt Express for $2,000. Additional funds were contributed from Youth in Agriculture and hometown supporters resulting in a record-breaking total sale value of $5,364.66.

Hadley Coats, of Braymer, exhibited the Grand Champion Pen of Rabbits. Hadley is the son of Shawn and Nichole Coats and is a member of the Braymer FFA Chapter. His New Zealand rabbits weighed an average of 4.7 pounds and were purchased for $2,500 by Ribus Inc., Dr. Long, and MFA Incorporated, along with additional funds from Youth in Agriculture and hometown supporters. The record-breaking total sale value of the Grand Champion Pen of Rabbits was $6,344.66.

Laurin Dilly, of Deerfield, exhibited the Reserve Grand Champion Steer. Laurin is the daughter of Kevin and Dolynn Dilly and is a member of the Nevada FFA Chapter. Laurin’s 1,350-pound crossbred steer was purchased for $11,500 by Missouri State Fair Concessionaires. Additional funds from Youth in Agriculture and hometown supporters resulted in a record-breaking total sale value of $27,546.63.

Connor Keithley, of Chillicothe, showed the Reserve Grand Champion Barrow. Connor is the son of Chad and Betsy Keithley and is a member of the Chillicothe FFA Chapter. Connor’s 264-pound crossbred barrow was purchased for $7,500 by Climate Field View. Additional funds were provided by Youth in Agriculture and hometown supporters resulting in a record-breaking total sale value of $46,946.63.

Payton Rodgers, of Savannah, showed the Reserve Champion Market Lamb. Payton is the daughter of Blaine and Melissa Rodgers and is a member of the Savannah FFA Chapter. Her Hampshire market lamb weighed 126 pounds and was purchased for $4,500 by Grant Company LLC and Show-Me State Solar. Additional funds were also contributed by Youth in Agriculture and hometown supporters resulting in a record-breaking total sale value of $13,735.39.

Rylee Anderson, of Chillicothe, exhibited the Reserve Grand Champion Meat Goat. Rylee is the daughter of Brad and Lori Anderson and is a member of the Chillicothe FFA Chapter. Rylee’s goat weighed 88 pounds and sold for $3,000 to Edward Jones. Additional funds from Youth in Agriculture and hometown supporters resulted in a record-breaking total sale value of $15,012.08.

Porter Kruse, of Fairview, exhibited the Reserve Champion Pen of Chickens. Porter is the son of Kelin and Aubry Kruse and is a member of the County Line 4-H Club. Porter’s Cornish-cross chickens weighed an average of 6.4 pounds and sold for $1,500 to ADM and Heimer & Associates, with additional funds from Youth in Agriculture and hometown supporters resulting in a record-breaking total sale value of $5,444.83.

Brayden Gast, of Nevada, exhibited the Reserve Champion Pen of Rabbits. Brayden is the son of Bryan Gast and Michelle Branham and is a member of the Country Clovers 4-H Club. Brayden’s Californian rabbits weighed an average of 5 pounds and sold for $1,500 to Missouri State Rabbit Producers, with additional funds from Youth in Agriculture and hometown supporters resulting in a record-breaking total sale value of $5,009.83.

The Grand Champion Ham was exhibited by Carsyn Petree of Tipton. Carsyn’s ham was purchased by Missouri Soybean Association for $2,800. Carsyn donated 10% of the proceeds to the Missouri State Fair Foundation in support of the Goat Pavilion fund.

The Reserve Champion Ham, exhibited by Carter Petree of Tipton, was purchased by OBP Agency for $2,000 and was donated to the Missouri 4-H Foundation.

The Grand Champion Bacon, exhibited by Grant Owen of Carrollton, was purchased by MFA Incorporated for $1,600 and was donated to the Missouri 4-H Foundation.

The Reserve Champion Bacon, exhibited by Summer Wagoner of Harrisonville, was purchased by the Missouri Soybean Association for $1,000 and was donated to the Missouri 4-H Foundation.

The Limited Edition Sale of Champions Commemorative Belt Buckle was purchased by Mark Wolfe for $1,500.

Additional information regarding the availability of Youth in Agriculture scholarships will be posted on the State Fair’s website or the Missouri State Fair – Youth In Ag Facebook page in November. Applications will be due on February 1, 2023.

Chuck Miller & Rodney Heimer, Co-Chairmen of the Missouri State Fair Foundation Youth in Agriculture Committee, and Superintendents of the Sale of Champions, offered thanks and appreciation to all buyers and Youth in Agriculture sponsors. The youth exhibitors were especially excited to participate in the Sale this year and raised $148,575 amount of hometown support. Proceeds from the Sale go to the sale exhibitors and are used to award Missouri State Fair Youth in Agriculture scholarships. We also would like to thank LiveAuctions.tv for providing their online bidding service which was sponsored by Wheeler Auctions & Real Estate, Chas Wheeler, Paris.