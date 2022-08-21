Missouri State Highway Patrol reports 5 arrests over the weekend of August 19, 2022

Reddit Share Pin Share Share WhatsApp 0 Shares

The Missouri State Highway Patrol reports an Overland Park, Kansas resident was arrested late Saturday afternoon in Harrison County. 55-year-old Angela Demots was accused of traveling 104 miles an hour in a 70 zone and cutting in on an overtaken vehicle. Demots was taken to the Harrison County Law Enforcement Center.

A Bethany resident, 40-year-old Clifford McCrary, was arrested early Sunday in Harrison County and accused of misdemeanor driving while intoxicated, driving while suspended or revoked, failure to drive on the right half of the road, not registering a vehicle annually, and failure to yield to an emergency vehicle. McCrary was taken to the Harrison County Law Enforcement Center.

A Buckner resident, 19-year-old Izayaha Stringer, was arrested early Sunday in Daviess County and accused of misdemeanor driving while intoxicated and failure to drive on the right half of the road. Stringer was taken to the Daviess-DeKalb Regional Jail.

A Mount Moriah resident, 23-year-old Mason Doll, was arrested early Sunday in Buchanan County and accused of misdemeanor driving while intoxicated and exceeding the speed limit. Doll was taken to the Buchanan County Law Enforcement Center.

A Unionville resident, 36-year-old Gleyber Che Moo, was arrested late Saturday night in Putnam County and accused of driving while intoxicated, failure to drive with two lighted headlamps, and having no valid license. He was transported to the Putnam County Jail and later released.