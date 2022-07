Reddit Share Pin Share Share WhatsApp 0 Shares

The Trenton City Council will consider ordinances involving participation in the Missouri Firefighters Critical Illness Trust and Pool and amending city code regarding prohibited parking.

The council will meet at the Trenton City Hall on July 25th at 7 pm. The meeting will be available on Zoom.

Other items on the agenda include the mayor’s appointment to the Historic Preservation Committee, approval of a drug policy, police patrol cars, and a volume commitment agreement.