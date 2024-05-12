Share To Your Social Network

Terry Lynn Crawford, beloved husband, father, grandfather, son, and brother, passed away on May 4, 2024, in El Dorado Springs, Missouri. He was born on March 31, 1958, in Trenton to Eugene and Marylin (McLaughlin) Crawford.

Terry is survived by his loving wife, Judy (Shepard) Crawford; devoted children, Steven Crawford and his wife, Natalie, Carrie Utterback and her husband, Alan; cherished grandchildren, Parker Crawford, Erin Crawford, Nathan Utterback, and Cameron Utterback; caring mother, Marylin Wynne (married to John); and brothers, Troy and Tim Crawford.

Terry spent the majority of his career working in the telecommunication construction field. His dedication to his work was matched only by his love for nature. He found solace in spending time on his hunting grounds in Trenton, where he shared countless hunting seasons with friends and grandchildren over the years. Terry’s passion for the outdoors was infectious, as he loved nothing more than sharing it with those around him.

He will be remembered not just for his professional accomplishments or outdoor pursuits but also for being a genuinely nice person to be around. His warm smile could light up any room, while his kind heart touched everyone he met. Terry had an uncanny ability to make people feel at ease—a gift that endeared him to all who knew him.

There will be a celebration of life at Resthaven Funeral Home in Trenton on May 18 from 2 to 4 p.m. so that family members near and far may gather together to honor Terry’s memory.

In addition to leaving behind cherished memories with the family members mentioned above, Terry leaves behind a legacy of warmth, kindness, and love. As we mourn this profound loss, let us take comfort in knowing that Terry’s spirit lives on through each one of us whose lives were touched by him.

May you rest peacefully now, dear friend. You will forever remain alive within our hearts.

