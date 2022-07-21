Iowa woman dies in single-vehicle crash in Harrison County

Reddit Share Pin Share Share WhatsApp 0 Shares

An Iowa woman died as the result of a single-vehicle accident in Harrison County on Thursday morning, July 21st.

Twenty-five-year-old Karem Cruz Lopez of Des Moines was a passenger in a sports utility vehicle. She was pronounced dead at the scene of the crash by the Harrison County Coroner. Her body was transported to Roberson Polley Funeral Home in Bethany.

The driver of the SUV, 25-year-old Procoro Cruz Lopez, and his other passengers, 28-year-old Manuel Lopez, and Santos Cruz Lopez, all from Des Moines, received serious injuries and were taken by medical helicopter to Mercy One Hospital in Des Moines.

The SUV traveled north on Interstate 35 before running off the west side of the road and overturning four miles south of Lamoni, Iowa. The vehicle came to rest in the median.

Karem Cruz Lopez is Harrison County’s third traffic fatality this year investigated by the Patrol. She did not wear a seat belt and it is unknown if the other passengers or the driver were wearing seat belts.

Assistance was provided by the Iowa State Patrol, the sheriff’s offices of Harrison County, Missouri, and Decatur County, Iowa, and the police departments from Lamoni and Des Moines, Iowa.