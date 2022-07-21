Unionville woman charged with being an accessory to involuntary manslaughter

Reddit Share Pin Share Share WhatsApp 0 Shares

A Unionville woman has been charged with being an accessory to first-degree involuntary manslaughter after an accident in March that killed a 20-year-old.

Online court information shows Mary Marie Rouse has also been charged with felony first-degree endangering the welfare of a child creating substantial risk and misdemeanor caused or knowingly permitted a child or ward under age 16 to drive a motor vehicle. Bond was set at $50,000 cash, surety, or 10%, and a $5,000 percentage bond was posted. An initial appearance in court is scheduled for August 9th.

A probable cause statement accuses Rouse of allowing a 14-year-old to operate a pickup truck on a public road in Unionville on March 26th. The truck allegedly traveled at a high rate of speed, crossed the center of the road on 175th Street, and crashed into a sport utility vehicle, operated by the 20-year-old. The collision resulted in the death of the SUV driver.

The probable cause statement says Rouse stated she told the teen to drive the truck to the store to get her medication because she had an upset stomach.

The Highway Patrol previously reported the person killed as a result of the accident was Holly Hydorn of Unionville. The teen was a boy from Unionville, and he was taken to the Putnam County Memorial Hospital in Unionville with moderate injuries. The Patrol does not release the names of juveniles involved in accidents.