SUV and Freightliner collide near Cameron injuring woman from Iowa

The Highway Patrol reports a woman from Iowa sustained minor injuries as the result of an accident involving a sports utility vehicle and Freightliner truck near Cameron on Thursday morning, July 21st.

Emergency medical services took the passenger in the SUV, 41-year-old Blanca Perez Garcia of Nevada, Iowa, to Cameron Regional Medical Center. No injuries were reported for the SUV driver, 55-year-old Jared Guzman of Nevada, Iowa, or the truck driver, 51-year-old Thomas Smith of Derby, Kansas.

Both vehicles traveled south on Interstate 35 before a tire blew on the SUV, and the vehicle partially ran off the road about two miles south of Cameron. The SUV overturned and struck the passenger’s side of the Freightliner. Both vehicles came to rest on the west side of the road.

The SUV was totaled, and the truck had minor damage. All occupants of both vehicles were wearing seat belts.

The Cameron Police Department assisted at the scene of the crash.