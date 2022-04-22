Trenton City Council and Trenton Building and Nuisance Board to meet on Monday

Reddit Share Pin Share Share WhatsApp 0 Shares

The Trenton Building and Nuisance Board will meet before the Trenton City Council on the evening of April 25th.

Both will meet at the Trenton City Hall and be available on Zoom. The Building and Nuisance Board meeting can be accessed on Zoom at this link. The city council meeting can be accessed at this link.

The Building and Nuisance Board will meet at 6 o’clock. The agenda includes three properties listed under declaration of a nuisance, three under public hearing, one under findings of fact, and one under certificate of existence of a dangerous building. There are also to be updates on current structures and nuisances.

The Trenton City Council will consider two ordinances that would amend the city code on April 25th at 7 p.m. One ordinance pertains to all-terrain vehicles, and the other involves the operation of utility terrain vehicles or UTVs.

The agenda also includes a presentation by Toth and Associates regarding a water and sewer rate study, Utility Committee member appointments, and fiscal year 2021-2022 budget amendments. The council will also consider purchasing pumps for lift stations and clarifiers, a pickup for the wastewater treatment plant, and police radios.

A closed session is also on the agenda for April 25th’s Trenton City Council meeting for discussion of legal and real estate matters.