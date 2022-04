Reddit Share Pin Share Share WhatsApp 0 Shares

A groundbreaking ceremony was held on Thursday in Savannah where North Central Missouri College in Trenton plans to have a new campus.

Among the speakers was NCMC President Lenny Klaver who said multiple classes will be held there. Also speaking was NCMC Foundation and Development Director Alicia Endicott and John Gilbert, who described himself as a non-traditional NCMC student,

Portions of the groundbreaking ceremony may be seen in the video below, which was taken from the NCMC YouTube channel.