Missouri State Highway Patrol reports three arrests on Thursday

Two residents of Chillicothe were arrested Thursday evening by the Missouri State Highway Patrol in Grundy County.

Twenty-six-year-old David Gamble and 23-year-old Shyan Close were taken on 24-hour holds to the Grundy County Law Enforcement Center.

Both are accused of two counts of felony possession of a controlled substance and one count of misdemeanor possession of drug paraphernalia.

The highway patrol issued multiple allegations against a Winston man who was arrested on Thursday afternoon in Daviess County.

Sixty-three-year-old William Chapman has been accused of driving while intoxicated-aggravated offender, failure to maintain to a single lane causing an accident, leaving the scene of a crash, driving on the wrong side of the road, and having no insurance.

Chapman was released for medical care.