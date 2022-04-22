Grundy County Commission to meet with representatives of MoDOT on Tuesday

Grundy County Courthouse Trenton Missouri
The Grundy County Commission will speak with Missouri Department of Transportation representatives on April 26, 2022.

The agenda for the meeting at the courthouse in Trenton includes Nathan King with MoDOT at 9 a.m. for a bridge inspection and close out meeting and Michael Marriott with MoDOT at 1 p.m. to discuss active construction contracts.

April 26th’s agenda also includes Brenda Thorne at 8:30 a.m. regarding a proclamation for Autism and Neurodiversity Awareness Day and Ambulance Director Sarah Porter at 10 a.m.

