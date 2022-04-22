Two arrested by Mercer County Sheriff’s Department after execution of a search warrant on Thursday

Reddit Share Pin Share Share WhatsApp 0 Shares

Two individuals were taken into custody as the result of a search warrant being served at a Princeton residence on Thursday evening, April 21, 2022.

The Mercer County Sheriff’s Department reports a male was a non-compliant sex offender and a female was taken into custody for allegedly hindering prosecution. They were placed on 24-hour investigative holds.

Sheriff Jose Lopez says a report will be submitted to the prosecuting attorney’s office to review the charges.

The Highway Patrol and Mercer County Ambulance assisted with serving the warrant.