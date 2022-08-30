Tickets for the Art’s Alive performance of “Harvey” go on sale September 1st

Reddit Share Pin Share Share WhatsApp 0 Shares

Tickets will go on sale September 1st for Art’s Alive-sponsored performances of Harvey by Mary Chase.

The play will be performed in the Hoover Theater of the Grundy County Jewett Norris Library in Trenton on September 24th and 25th at 2 p.m. Doors to the theater will open at 1:30 pm on both days.

There is a limited number of seats available. If tickets are still available, they will be available at the door of the performances.

Tickets cost $10 each and will be available at the Trenton Hy-Vee customer service desk starting September 1st.

Dan Maxey with Art’s Alive describes Harvey as a light comedy about a man and his imaginary rabbit friend named Harvey.

Questions can be directed to Maxey at 636-399-5371 or by emailing Dan Maxey.