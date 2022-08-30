Tow truck driver dies at the scene of an accident in Gentry County

Reddit Share Pin Share Share WhatsApp 0 Shares

The owner of a tow truck died Monday afternoon at the scene of a single vehicle accident in Gentry County.

Sixty-two-year-old Roger Smith of Albany was pronounced dead at the scene, five miles west of Albany.

The tow truck was eastbound on Highway 136 when the front driver’s side tire had an equipment failure causing Smith to lose control. The truck went off the north side of the highway and overturned onto its top.

The truck was demolished and it was unknown whether Smith was using a seat belt.

Assistance was provided by the Gentry County Sheriff’s Department and Albany Fire Department.