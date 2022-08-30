Over 200 attend Leadership Northwest Music Jam

Reddit Share Pin Share Share WhatsApp 0 Shares

Country music recording artist, Ryan Griffin, and local Trenton resident, Charlie Bacon, drew a crowd of approximately 225 attendees to the Leadership Northwest Music Jam on Saturday night. All ticket proceeds benefited the Leadership Northwest Missouri program and raised $9,451 for the organization.

The show was hosted for the second year at Black Silo Winery in Trenton on Saturday, August 27. Smoked Iguana and 50 Grams Foods provided food trucks for dinner options.

“This year’s Leadership Northwest Music Jam event hit all the right notes,” said Rachel Davidson, LNWMO’s Past President. “The event’s committee produced an excellent event, and it was incredible to see so many generous businesses and individuals committed to developing leaders in our region.”

Leadership Northwest Missouri expressed appreciation to the attendees for supporting the music event for a second year and to the sponsors for their ongoing generosity and support for the event and organization. Leadership Northwest Music Jam had 31 sponsors from the Northwest Region, which increased from 21 sponsors for last year’s fundraising event.

Wright Memorial Hospital and Hedrick Medical Center were the Premier Platinum and presenting sponsors for the second year.

Platinum level sponsors are Black Silo Winery, Regional Radio, K4C Premier Cottages, Northwest Missouri State University Nursing Program, Marcia J Cox, ASM, Missouri Farm Bureau Insurance/Princeton Physical Therapy & Sports Medicine, LLC, Carroll County Memorial Hospital, and Smithfield Foods.

Gold level sponsors are North Central Missouri College, BTC Bank, Northwest Health Services, Trenton Coca-Cola Bottling, LLC, and CFM Insurance.

Silver level sponsors are Dillon Harp – State Farm Agent, Ron Dougan Agency, Trenton Hy-Vee, No Creek Properties, LLC, Broker Direct Ag Chemicals, Main Street Mercantile, Citizens Bank & Trust, Cameron Regional Medical Center, LNWMO Alumni Class of 2001, Tim Crowley Leadership Group, and Cobblestone Inn & Suites.

Bronze level sponsors are Century 21 Team Elite, Landes Farms, Landes Oil, Inc., Trenton Abstract & Title Company, Dynamic Tax and Accounting, Farmers State Bank, and Main Street Trenton – TDIA.

Leadership Northwest Missouri is a program for community leaders interested in the regional growth of Northwest Missouri through high-quality training and networking opportunities. Participants are selected from the nineteen counties of the Northwest region and there are currently 460 alumni members that have benefited from this program. Leadership Northwest Missouri is registered as a 501(c)(3) non-profit organization.

Other upcoming Leadership Northwest Missouri events include a Stewards of Children training and a Leadership Summit titled “Fill Your Cup.” For more information, visit this link.

Leadership Northwest Missouri is currently recruiting for the Class of 2023. An application can be found at this link . The application deadline is Tuesday, November 1. For more information about Leadership Northwest Missouri, please visit the website.