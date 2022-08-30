Investigation into robbery in Kirksville leads to arrest of one individual

Reddit Share Pin Share Share WhatsApp 0 Shares

Kirksville Police report one arrest has been made as officers continue to investigate a robbery.

Early Friday evening, officers responded to the 900 block of Pheasant Drive in Kirksville to investigate a reported burglary and robbery. Police interviewed a victim and witnesses. The victim reported being robbed by several male suspects and also reported minor injuries when a pistol allegedly was used to strike the victim in the mouth.

Police said the victim identified one of the male suspects as Damon L. Downer Jr., a 29-year-old Kirksville man and known associate of the victim. Through witness statements and nearby surveillance cameras, police developed further information that led to a search warrant being issued.

Late Friday night, Kirksville Police and SWAT officers, assisted by the Highway Patrol and the Adair County Sheriff’s Office, surrounded a residence in the 300 block of West Pierce and executed the search warrant. Damon L. Downer Jr. was located at the residence and arrested for first-degree robbery and other related charges.

Police said their investigation into the identity and involvement of other suspects is ongoing. During the search of the residence, three adult females were arrested for unrelated warrants, and one female juvenile runaway was located.

Anyone with information regarding suspicious activity is encouraged to contact the Kirksville Police Department at 660.785.6945, Central Dispatch at 660.665.5621, Adair County Sheriff’s Office at 660.665.4600, or anonymously at 660.627.BUST (2878) or email [email protected] .