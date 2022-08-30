Two injured after big rig hits van on Highway 6

Reddit Share Pin Share Share WhatsApp 0 Shares

A Daviess County traffic accident Monday morning, one mile east of Altamont, injured two of the three drivers of motor vehicles.

Fifty-year-old William Loucks of Gallatin and 63-year-old Marc Stuva of Holden received moderate injuries. Both were taken by ambulance to Cameron Regional Medical Center. The other driver, 27-year-old Garrett Thompson of Trenton, was not reported to be injured.

The van driven by Stuva was making a left turn onto Highway 6 when it was struck by an eastbound tractor-trailer driven by Thompson. The van crossed the center of the highway and a collision occurred with the oncoming car driven by Loucks.

Minor damage was reported for the truck and both the van and car were demolished. All three were using seat belts.