Two injured after big rig hits van on Highway 6

Local News August 30, 2022August 30, 2022 KTTN News
18 Wheel Truck accident or big rig
A Daviess County traffic accident Monday morning, one mile east of Altamont, injured two of the three drivers of motor vehicles.

Fifty-year-old William Loucks of Gallatin and 63-year-old Marc Stuva of Holden received moderate injuries. Both were taken by ambulance to Cameron Regional Medical Center. The other driver, 27-year-old Garrett Thompson of Trenton, was not reported to be injured.

The van driven by Stuva was making a left turn onto Highway 6 when it was struck by an eastbound tractor-trailer driven by Thompson. The van crossed the center of the highway and a collision occurred with the oncoming car driven by Loucks.

Minor damage was reported for the truck and both the van and car were demolished. All three were using seat belts.

